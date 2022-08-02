Russia blacklists Keir Starmer in latest list of sanctions targeting 39 Britons
Former PM David Cameron, Huw Edwards and Robert Peston are also on the list
Labour leader Keir Starmer is on a list of British politicians, journalists and business leaders barred from entering Russia in sanctions announced by Moscow on Monday.
Mr Starmer is barred from entering the country for supporting the “demonisation” of Russia and its international isolation, said Moscow.
The Labour leader has previously called for British sanctions imposed on allies of Vladimir Putin to go “further and faster” in order to cripple Russia’s ability to function.
