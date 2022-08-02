Jump to content
Russia blacklists Keir Starmer in latest list of sanctions targeting 39 Britons

Former PM David Cameron, Huw Edwards and Robert Peston are also on the list

David Harding
Monday 01 August 2022 16:00
Comments
<p>Not travelling to Russia: Keir Starmer</p>

Not travelling to Russia: Keir Starmer

(AFP via Getty Images)

Labour leader Keir Starmer is on a list of British politicians, journalists and business leaders barred from entering Russia in sanctions announced by Moscow on Monday.

Mr Starmer is barred from entering the country for supporting the “demonisation” of Russia and its international isolation, said Moscow.

The Labour leader has previously called for British sanctions imposed on allies of Vladimir Putin to go “further and faster” in order to cripple Russia’s ability to function.

