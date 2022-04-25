Fewer than 200 asylum seekers will be deported to Rwanda under existing rules, data analysis shows
New figures cast doubt over Boris Johnson’s claim that tens of thousands will be removed under new deal
Fewer than 200 asylum seekers would be deported to Rwanda under existing immigration rules, a new analysis shows, casting doubt over Boris Johnson’s claim that “tens of thousands” would be removed under the plan.
The Refugee Council says 172 people could have been sent to the East African country last year had the deal been in place then, and estimates that this year the number is not likely to be much higher.
The multi-million pound deal means people who are deemed to be “inadmissible” under UK asylum rules could be flown to Rwanda for processing. The rules, introduced in January 2021, mean they travelled through a safe country, such as France, to reach Britain.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies