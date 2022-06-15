Minister warns Home Office already preparing next Rwanda flight - but refuses to give timetable

Despite last minute legal reprieve granted to asylum seekers, Therese Coffey ‘highly confident’ next flight will go ahead

Ashley Cowburn
Political Correspondent
Wednesday 15 June 2022 18:29
Comments
(Getty Images)

A cabinet minister has insisted the Home Office is preparing the next flight to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda — but declined to say whether it would take place within days or weeks after a major setback.

The comments from Therese Coffey came after the government’s inaugural £500,000 taxpayer-funded flight was halted just minutes before its scheduled departure on Tuesday evening, with a handful of migrants winning a legal reprieve.

Around four asylum seekers were due to board the aircraft, but last minute appeals were granted by an out-of-hours European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) judge, in a blow to the government.

