Rwanda flights delayed until September amid wait for High Court hearing and new prime minister
High Court judges will consider legality of policy on the day results of Conservative leadership contest are announced
The government will not attempt another flight to Rwanda until September at the earliest, as it awaits a decisive court hearing and the result of the Conservative leadership contest.
The next prime minister will be announced on 5 September, the same date that the High Court will review whether the policy is legal.
A hearing, originally set for next Tuesday, was delayed at the request of the charities bringing the legal challenge, to give them extra time to prepare their case.
