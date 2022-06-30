Refugee charities refuse to help Home Office with ‘immoral scare campaign’ against Channel crossings

Government asked for interviews to help social media campaign hoping to persuade refugees against Channel crossings

Lizzie Dearden
Home Affairs Editor
Thursday 30 June 2022 17:32
Comments
<p>A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, following a small boat incident in the Channel (Gareth Fuller/PA Wire)</p>

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, following a small boat incident in the Channel (Gareth Fuller/PA Wire)

(PA Wire)

Charities have rebuffed the Home Office’s attempts to use their expertise in communications campaigns aiming to deter asylum seekers from crossing the English Channel.

Several advocacy groups have refused to take part in what they labelled an “immoral scare campaign” and “sleazy PR exercise”, as the government seeks to criminalise migrants who arrive in small boats.

Under British law, people must be present in the UK to claim asylum but there is no asylum via to reach the country for that purpose and resettlement schemes are limited.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in