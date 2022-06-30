Charities have rebuffed the Home Office’s attempts to use their expertise in communications campaigns aiming to deter asylum seekers from crossing the English Channel.

Several advocacy groups have refused to take part in what they labelled an “immoral scare campaign” and “sleazy PR exercise”, as the government seeks to criminalise migrants who arrive in small boats.

Under British law, people must be present in the UK to claim asylum but there is no asylum via to reach the country for that purpose and resettlement schemes are limited.