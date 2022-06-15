Speaker censures Boris Johnson for claiming Labour ‘supports people traffickers’

Boris Johnson has been censured by the chair during a House of Commons debate after bizarrely claiming that Labour was "on the side of people traffickers".

Deputy Speaker Rosie Winterton, who presided over Wednesday's session of prime minister's questions, said the prime minister should be "more respectful" and that he was not living up to parliamentary standards.

Mr Johnson made the claim because Labour has criticised his policy of deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda. Opposition leader Keir Starmer has opposed the move on the grounds of cost and practicality.