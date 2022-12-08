Tories urged to take down ‘appalling’ video of Sadiq Khan in ‘gun sights’
Labour MPs ‘shocked’ by imagery in Tottenham Conservatives campaign ad
Labour MPs have urged the Conservatives to discipline a local party that posted a video of Sadiq Khan's face "through the sight on a gun".
The Tottenham Conservatives group posted the video of the mayor of London to TikTok and Facebook this week as part of their campaign against his clean air policies.
The video depicts Mr Khan manically laughing at voters while being observed through what appears to be a scoped lens with crosshairs.
