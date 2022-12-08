Jump to content

Tories urged to take down ‘appalling’ video of Sadiq Khan in ‘gun sights’

Labour MPs ‘shocked’ by imagery in Tottenham Conservatives campaign ad

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Thursday 08 December 2022 16:47
Sadiq Khan: Local Conservative account shares video appearing to target mayor in ‘gun sights’

Labour MPs have urged the Conservatives to discipline a local party that posted a video of Sadiq Khan's face "through the sight on a gun".

The Tottenham Conservatives group posted the video of the mayor of London to TikTok and Facebook this week as part of their campaign against his clean air policies.

The video depicts Mr Khan manically laughing at voters while being observed through what appears to be a scoped lens with crosshairs.

