Sajid Javid has been accused of failing to provide ‘anything of value’ to help the struggling NHS after a speech to staff was branded ‘one of the worst in years’.

Speaking at the NHS Confederation Expo in Liverpool, the health secretary trailed a wide range of proposals and plans to rebuild the NHS in the years ahead, but rejected calls for further increasing NHS funding.

Mr Javid admitted there would be no “quick cure” to the escalating A&E crisis, and said the pandemic was the root cause of the NHS’ current woes. He also pointed to how people were now coming forward in record numbers for urgent treatment after staying at home during lockdown.