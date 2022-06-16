Sajid Javid accused of having ‘nothing of value’ to help NHS after ‘worst speech in years’
Health secretary was speaking to thousands of health chiefs and officials at NHS Confederation Expo in Liverpool but
Sajid Javid has been accused of failing to provide ‘anything of value’ to help the struggling NHS after a speech to staff was branded ‘one of the worst in years’.
Speaking at the NHS Confederation Expo in Liverpool, the health secretary trailed a wide range of proposals and plans to rebuild the NHS in the years ahead, but rejected calls for further increasing NHS funding.
Mr Javid admitted there would be no “quick cure” to the escalating A&E crisis, and said the pandemic was the root cause of the NHS’ current woes. He also pointed to how people were now coming forward in record numbers for urgent treatment after staying at home during lockdown.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies