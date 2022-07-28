Labour frontbencher sacked after defying Starmer order to stay away from rail strike picket line
Aslef announces another walkout on Saturday 13 August affecting nine rail companies
Keir Starmer provoked a furious backlash from unions on Wednesday night by sacking a frontbencher who joined striking rail workers on the picket line.
He moved swiftly to sack Sam Tarry after the shadow transport minister defied orders by conducting TV interviews alongside strikers in London.
It came as Aslef announced another walkout on Saturday 13 August affecting nine rail companies, on top of planned action this Saturday.
