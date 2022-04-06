‘Unprecedented’ study identifies specific genes linked to schizophrenia

Researchers are hopeful their analysis of DNA from more than 300,000 people could inspire ‘radically new treatments’, Andy Gregory reports

Andy Gregory
Wednesday 06 April 2022 16:58
<p>Schizophrenia affects around one in 300 people worldwide, according to the WHO</p>

Schizophrenia affects around one in 300 people worldwide, according to the WHO

The largest-ever genetic study of schizophrenia has identified more than 100 specific genes suspected to be linked to the mental health condition.

In the “unprecedented” study, which it is hoped could inspire “radically new treatments” for the psychiatric disorder, hundreds of researchers across 45 different countries analysed DNA from more than 75,000 people with schizophrenia and nearly 245,000 people without it.

The Cardiff University-led study found a much larger number of genetic links to schizophrenia than ever before – in 287 different regions of the genome, the DNA blueprint of the human body.

