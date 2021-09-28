Schoolchildren demand ‘compulsory’ climate education

Secondary school children in the UK are among those demanding new mandatory teaching – complete with exams – on climate science.

Ahead of the UN’s Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow in November, a student-led movement running across 20 countries is calling for lessons including up-to-date climate science which reflects the urgency of the crisis.

The campaign, called “Teach the Teacher”, will also see students around the world swap places with their teachers in October in which they will centre “lessons” on climate science.