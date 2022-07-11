Jump to content
UK school Latin course overhauled to reflect diversity of Roman world

New edition of Cambridge Latin Course will include more female characters and better reflect the Roman empire’s ethnic diversity, reports Aisha Rimi

Monday 11 July 2022 14:30
<p>The course follows main character Caecilius and his family </p>

A Latin course used for decades across UK schools is set to have its biggest overhaul in 50 years, as it aims to better reflect the roles of women, ethnic minorities and enslaved people in the Roman world.

The latest edition of the Cambridge Latin Course (CLC) will be published later this month after teachers, academics and students raised concerns about the representation of Rome’s multicultural reality in previous versions.

Girls were particularly frustrated with the lack of female characters and development in their stories.

