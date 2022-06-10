Number of children eligible for free school meals soars to nearly 2 million

Charities estimate there are 800,000 more children in poverty who do not qualify for scheme

Zoe Tidman
Friday 10 June 2022 14:07
The number of children eligible for free school meals has soared to nearly two million in England, according to official government statistics.

Nearly 23 per cent of pupils now qualify – up from 20.8 per cent the year before – as the country grapples with a cost of living crisis.

The free school meals scheme is available to the most disadvantaged pupils in the UK from low-income families.

