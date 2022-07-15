Councillor facing homelessness because of weak protections for renters

A councillor in south London is among those facing being made homeless under England's laissez faire private renting rules, following a surge eviction notices.

Chloe Tomlinson, who represents the Rye Lane ward in the south London borough of Southwark, has been served a so-called “section 21” notice as part a dispute between her landlord and letting agent.

The government promised to scrap such "no fault" evictions over a year ago but has still not taken action, with landlord groups lobbying against the change.