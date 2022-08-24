Liz Truss’s £235m cut to Environment Agency ‘doubled sewage discharge’
Raw sewage discharge doubled between 2016 and 2021, and Labour is blaming ‘efficiency savings’ by Tory leadership front runner
Liz Truss presided over cuts to Environment Agency funding which “doubled sewage discharge”, it has been claimed.
According to Labour Party analysis, raw sewage discharge has more than doubled since 2016, when the Tory leadership hopeful was environment secretary.
This rose from 1.47 per overflow six years ago to 29.3 in 2021, according to the analysis of official figures.
