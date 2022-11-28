Shingles can put you at great risk of having stroke, new study warns
Around 50,000 cases of shingles are present among elderly people and they are at risk, Mustafa Qadri writes
Shingles can increase the risk of a stroke and other major cardiovascular problems by 30 per cent, a new study shows.
A study of over 200,000 people conducted by Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, found that this elevated risk may last for 12 years or more after developing the condition.
Also known as herpes zoster, shingles is caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox, and can result in a painful rash anywhere on the head or body.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies