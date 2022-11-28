Shingles can put you at great risk of having stroke, new study warns

Shingles can increase the risk of a stroke and other major cardiovascular problems by 30 per cent, a new study shows.

A study of over 200,000 people conducted by Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, found that this elevated risk may last for 12 years or more after developing the condition.

Also known as herpes zoster, shingles is caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox, and can result in a painful rash anywhere on the head or body.