University lecturer who called Sikhs ‘you lot’ and colleague’s turban ‘a bandage’ struck off
The lecturer claimed his comments were ‘banter between friends’
A senior paediatric nursing lecturer has been struck off after he had made comments to a Sikh colleague mocking his religion.
Maurice Slaven has been stripped of his nursing licence by the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) – after a 22-year-long career – for racially harassing his co-worker from 2016 to 2018, including by referring to his turban as a hat and a bandage.
The former lecturer at Anglia Ruskin University, in Cambridge, also referred to Sikhs as “you lot”, made jokes about the religion’s founder Guru Nanak, and made comments about Sikh children using “swords”, an NMC tribunal heard.
