No plan to scrap Sizewell nuclear plant, says Downing Street

Andrew Woodcock
Political Editor
Friday 04 November 2022 17:42
Comments
The Sizewell C nuclear power plant in Suffolk is reportedly under review as the Government looks to limit spending (Chris Radburn/PA)

Downing Street has denied that the plan for a new nuclear power plant at Sizewell C in Suffolk is under review as part of Jeremy Hunt’s bid to fill a hole in the government’s finances.

Reports that the £30bn nuclear facility could be scrapped or delayed sparked alarm, with unions warning that ditching Sizewell would scupper the UK’s hopes of achieving net-zero carbon emissions.

Doubts over the future of the project – expected to supply up to 7 per cent of the UK’s electricity needs – were sparked by a BBC report quoting a goverment source as saying: “We are reviewing every major project – including Sizewell C.”

