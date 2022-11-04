No plan to scrap Sizewell nuclear plant, says Downing Street
Downing Street has denied that the plan for a new nuclear power plant at Sizewell C in Suffolk is under review as part of Jeremy Hunt’s bid to fill a hole in the government’s finances.
Reports that the £30bn nuclear facility could be scrapped or delayed sparked alarm, with unions warning that ditching Sizewell would scupper the UK’s hopes of achieving net-zero carbon emissions.
Doubts over the future of the project – expected to supply up to 7 per cent of the UK’s electricity needs – were sparked by a BBC report quoting a goverment source as saying: “We are reviewing every major project – including Sizewell C.”
