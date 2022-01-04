Skateboarding helps middle-aged with health issues, study finds

Older people take up skateboarding to deal with breakups, look cool on television and prevent dementia, reports Furvah Shah

Tuesday 04 January 2022 22:16
<p>Dr Paul O’Connor, from the University of Exeter, carried out 30 interviews with middle-aged skateboarders in Hong Kong and the UK (John Walton/PA)</p>

Skateboarding for middle-aged people helps them navigate health issues, bond with their children and cope with personal challenges, a study has found.

The study by Dr Paul O’Connor, a lecturer at the University of Exeter, involved interviews with middle-aged skateboarders and observations of skating communities in the UK and Hong Kong.

Dr O’Connor found older people who take part in the sport described it as a “spiritual outlet” in their lives which helps them build friendships, freedom and a wider community.

