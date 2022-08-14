Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Warmer summers fuelled by climate change prompt skin cancer warning

Melanoma can be potentially deadly and spread to other parts of the body, Matt Mathers reports

Sunday 14 August 2022 15:41
Comments
(Getty Images)

Hotter summers fuelled by climate change could cause an increase in the number of people in the UK getting skin cancer because they spend more time in the sun, experts are warning.

Tens of thousands of Britons have flocked to beaches and beauty spots this weekend to enjoy the warm weather. The Met Office issued an amber warning for "extreme heat" across most of England, with temperatures in many parts rising above 30C.

Scientists have warned that these hot and dry conditions could become more frequent as the Earth warms up to due climate change.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in