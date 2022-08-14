Warmer summers fuelled by climate change prompt skin cancer warning

Hotter summers fuelled by climate change could cause an increase in the number of people in the UK getting skin cancer because they spend more time in the sun, experts are warning.

Tens of thousands of Britons have flocked to beaches and beauty spots this weekend to enjoy the warm weather. The Met Office issued an amber warning for "extreme heat" across most of England, with temperatures in many parts rising above 30C.

Scientists have warned that these hot and dry conditions could become more frequent as the Earth warms up to due climate change.