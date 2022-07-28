People with poor sleep habits ‘may be more at risk of fatty liver disease’
Fatty liver disease is the leading chronic liver disease worldwide, Emily Atkinson reports
People who have unhealthy sleep habits and a sedentary lifestyle could be more susceptible to developing fatty liver disease, a new study has found.
Fatty liver disease is the leading chronic liver disease worldwide, affecting about a quarter of the global adult population.
According to NHS statistics, up to one in three Britons are in the early stages of the condition where there are small amounts of fat in their liver.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies