People with poor sleep habits ‘may be more at risk of fatty liver disease’

Fatty liver disease is the leading chronic liver disease worldwide, Emily Atkinson reports

Thursday 28 July 2022 16:51
<p>The impacts of going to bed late, snoring and napping during the day were studied </p>

The impacts of going to bed late, snoring and napping during the day were studied

(Getty Images)

People who have unhealthy sleep habits and a sedentary lifestyle could be more susceptible to developing fatty liver disease, a new study has found.

Fatty liver disease is the leading chronic liver disease worldwide, affecting about a quarter of the global adult population.

According to NHS statistics, up to one in three Britons are in the early stages of the condition where there are small amounts of fat in their liver.

