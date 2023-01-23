Why a bad sense of smell could signal poor health
Likewise with age, hearing and vision can slowly deteriorate - study warns our ability to smell can too, Mustafa Qadri writes
Your sense of smell helps you appreciate the little things in life, like the aroma of your favourite foods or the fragrance of flowers.
It can also act as a warning system, alerting you to danger signals such as a gas leak, spoiled food, or a fire.
A loss in your sense of smell can harm your quality of life and can also be a sign of more serious health problems, a new study has warned.
