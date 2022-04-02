Smokers less likely to survive a heart attack, study finds
A quarter of all deaths in UK are caused by heart and circulatory diseases
Non-smokers have a higher chance of surviving a heart attack than smokers, a new study has found.
According to researchers at Jordan University of Science and Technology in Irbid, levels of Alpha-1 Anti Trypsin (A1AT)—a protein in the liver that protects the body’s tissues— were “significantly less” in smokers than in non-smokers.
However, no difference was detected in hypertensive (people with high blood pressure) and non-hypertensive individuals.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies