Smokers 'more likely to develop memory loss when middle-aged'

Smokers could be nearly twice as likely to face memory loss and confusion as a consequence of smoking, according to a study, Mustafa Qadri writes

Mustafa Javid Qadri
Friday 23 December 2022 23:13
Smoking is linked to memory loss in middle-aged people

Smoking is linked to memory loss in middle-aged people

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Middle-aged smokers are far more likely to experience memory loss and confusion compared to nonsmokers, a new study has found.

Researchers from Ohio State University also said that when smokers quit, the risk of subjective cognitive decline (SCD) - reported experience of worsening or more frequent confusion or memory loss - reduces in their 40s and 50s.

The study found the prevalence of SCD was 1.9 times higher in smokers compared to non-smokers.

