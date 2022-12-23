Smokers 'more likely to develop memory loss when middle-aged'
Smokers could be nearly twice as likely to face memory loss and confusion as a consequence of smoking, according to a study, Mustafa Qadri writes
Middle-aged smokers are far more likely to experience memory loss and confusion compared to nonsmokers, a new study has found.
Researchers from Ohio State University also said that when smokers quit, the risk of subjective cognitive decline (SCD) - reported experience of worsening or more frequent confusion or memory loss - reduces in their 40s and 50s.
The study found the prevalence of SCD was 1.9 times higher in smokers compared to non-smokers.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies