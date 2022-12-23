Smokers 'more likely to develop memory loss when middle-aged'

Middle-aged smokers are far more likely to experience memory loss and confusion compared to nonsmokers, a new study has found.

Researchers from Ohio State University also said that when smokers quit, the risk of subjective cognitive decline (SCD) - reported experience of worsening or more frequent confusion or memory loss - reduces in their 40s and 50s.

The study found the prevalence of SCD was 1.9 times higher in smokers compared to non-smokers.