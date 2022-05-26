Government admits spying on MPs’ emails was unlawful

Green Party politicians demand ‘public confession’ after settlement reached in European Court of Human Rights

Lizzie Dearden
Home Affairs Editor
Thursday 26 May 2022 18:29
The British government has admitted that spying on MPs’ communications by security services was unlawful.

A settlement was reached at the European Court of Human Rights following a seven-year legal battle that was sparked by Edward Snowden’s leaks on global surveillance programmes.

Green Party MP Caroline Lucas and peer Baroness Jenny Jones, who brought the case, called for a “public confession” that the blanket surveillance of parliamentary communications was both wrong and illegal.

