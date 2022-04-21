Cabinet minister Michael Gove has admitted that the government has “failed” to make sure Britain has enough affordable housing.

The housing secretary said even the most “Thatcher-worshipping” people want more social housing, as he acknowledged there is an “urgent” need for action.

He also conceded that the inadequacy of many private rented homes – and the “vulnerability” that renters face in their daily lives – was “insupportable and indefensible”.