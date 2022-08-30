Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Some steroids ‘may change brain structure’, study finds

Previous studies on the impacts of steroids on the brain have been small, reports Aisha Rimi

Tuesday 30 August 2022 22:31
Comments
<p>Commonly prescribed steroids can change the grey matter volume in the brain </p>

Commonly prescribed steroids can change the grey matter volume in the brain

(Getty Images)

Some commonly prescribed steroids, such as inhalers, may cause changes in brain structure, a study has revealed.

Researchers at the University Medical Centre in Leiden, Netherlands, found that prolonged use of systemic glucocorticoids – widely used to treat autoimmune and inflammatory skin diseases – have previously been linked to potential side effects in the long term.

But the team of scientists said that any studies on the impacts of glucocorticoids on the brain have been small.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in