Some steroids ‘may change brain structure’, study finds

Some commonly prescribed steroids, such as inhalers, may cause changes in brain structure, a study has revealed.

Researchers at the University Medical Centre in Leiden, Netherlands, found that prolonged use of systemic glucocorticoids – widely used to treat autoimmune and inflammatory skin diseases – have previously been linked to potential side effects in the long term.

But the team of scientists said that any studies on the impacts of glucocorticoids on the brain have been small.