Keir Starmer ‘Beergate’ probe cost £100,000, Durham police reveal

The police investigation into whether Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer broke Covid lockdown rules during the so-called Beergate saga cost just over £100,000, it has emerged.

Sir Keir and his deputy Angela Rayner were cleared of any wrongdoing by Durham Constabulary in July following a two-month probe into a gathering at which beer and curry were consumed.

The investigation cost the force £101,000 and took around 3,203 hours of police work, the Durham force told the National World following a freedom of information request.