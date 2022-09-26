Starmer says a Labour government would bring back 45p tax rate
A Labour government would bring back the 45p tax rate for the highest earners, Sir Keir Starmer has announced.
But it would not reverse the planned 1p cut to the basic rate.
His comments go further than members of the shadow cabinet, who criticised the decision to cut taxes for those earning more than £150,000.
