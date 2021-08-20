Streatham attacker was part of interlinked web of terrorists in British prisons

The Streatham attacker was part of a network of terrorists who have been able to socialise inside the UK’s most secure jails, an inquest has revealed.

Sudesh Amman was known to have murderous aspirations almost two years before his own knife rampage, when police arrested him on suspicion of planning a terror attack.

But a Metropolitan Police assessment said networking inside HMP Belmarsh increased Amman’s capability and made him “one of the most dangerous individuals that we have investigated”.