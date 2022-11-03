Blow to hopes of a deal with Albania as its PM warns Braverman to treat his country with respect
Robert Jenrick is reported to be planning to visit Albania shortly in a bid to beef up a deal the UK already has
Plans to speed up the removal of Albanians who arrive on small boats have been dealt a blow after the country’s prime minister warned Suella Braverman the UK must treat his country with “respect” if it wants a deal.
In an extraordinary attack, the already embattled home secretary was accused of discriminating against Albanians to excuse homegrown “policy failures”.
Edi Rama also hit out at what he said were “insane” beliefs and “easy rhetoric”.
