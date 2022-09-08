Suella Braverman has told civil servants that stopping migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats will be one of her key priorities as home secretary.

She arrived in her post with the number of asylum seekers making the journey at record highs, over two years after Priti Patel vowed to make the route “unviable”.

Ms Braverman did not give any details of how she would prevent crossings in a speech on Wednesday, following an aborted attempt to force dinghies back to France and the failure of claimed “deterrents” such as naval patrols and harsher immigration laws to have an effect.