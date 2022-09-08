Jump to content
Suella Braverman says stopping migrant boat crossings will be priority as home secretary

Home Office chief tells staff to go into ‘full listening mode so that we can deliver the government’s agenda’

Lizzie Dearden
Home Affairs Editor
Wednesday 07 September 2022 17:13
Comments
<p>Braverman replaces Priti Patel as home secretary </p>

Braverman replaces Priti Patel as home secretary

(PA)

Suella Braverman has told civil servants that stopping migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats will be one of her key priorities as home secretary.

She arrived in her post with the number of asylum seekers making the journey at record highs, over two years after Priti Patel vowed to make the route “unviable”.

Ms Braverman did not give any details of how she would prevent crossings in a speech on Wednesday, following an aborted attempt to force dinghies back to France and the failure of claimed “deterrents” such as naval patrols and harsher immigration laws to have an effect.

