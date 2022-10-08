Jump to content

Suella Braverman: The home secretary whose immigration dream is nothing but a fantasy

Braverman doubtless thinks of herself as tomorrow’s news but she’s clearly labelled herself with yesterday’s politics, believes Tom Peck

Saturday 08 October 2022 12:10
<p>The home secretary, Suella Braverman, at the Conservative Party conference (Jacob King/PA)</p>

The home secretary, Suella Braverman, at the Conservative Party conference (Jacob King/PA)

(PA Wire)

During four days of all-out staggering incompetence and brutal recriminations, one short and truly horrific moment still soared above all others at the Conservative Party conference.

And that was the new home secretary, Suella Braverman, saying the most nauseating words of any leading British politician for as long as I can remember.

She did it in her usual quiet, bashful way, too. Part of it she said only too be polite, to be friendly. She was at a panel event hosted by The Daily Telegraph when she, “I would love to have a front page of the Telegraph with a plane taking off to Rwanda, by Christmas. That’s my dream. That’s my obsession.”

