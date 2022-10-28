Jump to content

MI5 ‘still trusts Suella Braverman’ despite misconduct

Home Secretary will still get top secret briefings

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Friday 28 October 2022 16:57
The security services reportedly still trust Suella Braverman despite her mishandling of sensitive documents and embroilment in another leak inquiry.

The Home Secretary will still be receiving intelligence briefings from MI5 despite concerns by other senior figures about her fitness for the role.

Ex-Home Secretary Lord Blunkett and a slate of Conservative MPs have spoken out after Ms Braverman's reappointment by Rishi Sunak just six days after she resigned for sending sensitive government information via her personal email account.

