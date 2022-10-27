Rishi Sunak told to come clean over Suella Braverman sacking as Tory MPs demand inquiry
PM accused of misleading MPs about home secretary’s departure – six days before her shock return in ‘grubby deal’
Rishi Sunak has been told to come clean on what he knew about Suella Braverman’s sacking over a security breach, as Tory MPs joined growing calls for a full inquiry.
The prime minister has been accused of misleading MPs about the home secretary’s departure – just six days before her shock reappointment in what has been condemned as “grubby deal” to get him to No 10.
There are also demands for Mr Sunak to reveal whether he was advised by the Cabinet Secretary not to bring back Ms Braverman, after she admitted a potential security breach.
