Sunak promises artificial intelligence in schools to cut teachers’ workloads

Rishi Sunak has said that as prime minister he would encourage the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology in the classroom to reduce the workload on teachers.

The promise to champion new technology in schools forms part of a package which he said would “radically reform education to put British kids ahead”.

The former chancellor, who is vying with Liz Truss for the Conservative leadership, hailed school reforms ushered in by Michael Gove as one of the party’s greatest achievements of its 12 years in power, and said he would build on them by opening more free schools in areas with the poorest attainment.