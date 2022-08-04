Truss leads Sunak by 32 points in new poll despite ‘full fat U-turn’ on pay

Rishi Sunak is trailing Liz Truss in the Conservative leadership race by a gap of 32 points, according to a new survey by the influential website ConservativeHome website.

Of 1,003 members questioned, 58 per cent backed Ms Truss with 26 per cent Mr Sunak.

The survey was carried out on Tuesday and Wednesday, as Ms Truss was forced into an embarassing climbdown over plans to cut the pay of public sector workers outside London.