Scientists discover weakness of near-indestructible tardigrade
Latest breakthrough suggests the tiny animals are not as almighty as once thought, Sam Hancock writes
Tardigrades – the microscopic eight-legged animals – have been found to ‘hitch a ride’ on the backs of land snails, according to a new study.
However, researchers at Poland’s Adam Mickiewicz University also discovered that the near-indestructible creatures are less likely to survive when covered in snail slime.
Also known as water bears, tardigrades can live in extreme environments – including outer space – that would kill most other forms of life.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies