Scientists discover weakness of near-indestructible tardigrade

Tardigrades – the microscopic eight-legged animals – have been found to ‘hitch a ride’ on the backs of land snails, according to a new study.

However, researchers at Poland’s Adam Mickiewicz University also discovered that the near-indestructible creatures are less likely to survive when covered in snail slime.

Also known as water bears, tardigrades can live in extreme environments – including outer space – that would kill most other forms of life.