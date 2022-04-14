Scientists discover weakness of near-indestructible tardigrade

Latest breakthrough suggests the tiny animals are not as almighty as once thought, Sam Hancock writes

Thursday 14 April 2022 17:44
<p>Tardigrades measure, on average, around 0.5mm in length and are almost entirely translucent </p>

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Tardigrades – the microscopic eight-legged animals – have been found to ‘hitch a ride’ on the backs of land snails, according to a new study.

However, researchers at Poland’s Adam Mickiewicz University also discovered that the near-indestructible creatures are less likely to survive when covered in snail slime.

Also known as water bears, tardigrades can live in extreme environments – including outer space – that would kill most other forms of life.

