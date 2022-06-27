High taxes ‘stopping’ families paying their bills, former Tory cabinet minister warns
Voters believe Johnson’s administration is ‘not behaving like a Tory government’, David Davis warns
A former Tory cabinet minister has said that high taxes are preventing hard-pressed families paying their bills, as he warned voters consider Boris Johnson’s government unConservative.
David Davis also called for tax cuts to stimulate the economy and prevent the UK sinking into ‘stagflation’.
Mr Johnson is under increasing pressure from his own backbenchers to bring forward promised tax cuts to save his premiership. But the chancellor Rishi Sunak, who today released a video designed to publicise the help that is already available for those struggling with the cost of living crisis, has warned these cannot happen immediately.
