Tesco is giving ‘everyday heroes’ £700 to celebrate Jubilee
Supermarket surprised one customer by bringing them a Corgi
Tesco has launched a limited edition Jubilee card in honour of the Queen’s 70th year on the throne.
The special card will offer recipients £700 to spend at Tesco, either in-store or online.
The cards are being given to 70 specially selected customers who have been voted as community heroes.
