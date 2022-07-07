Two British divers who helped save a young football team trapped inside a flooded cave in Thailand in 2018 have been awarded honorary degrees by the University of Bristol.

The divers — John Volanthen, from Bristol, and Rick Stanton, from Coventry — had rescued 12 members of a junior football team and their coach from Thailand’s Tham Luang cave.

Their effort has been described as one of the greatest rescues of all time.