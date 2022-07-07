British divers who rescued 12 boys and their football coach from flooded cave in Thailand given honorary degrees
Their effort has been described as one of the greatest rescues of all time
Two British divers who helped save a young football team trapped inside a flooded cave in Thailand in 2018 have been awarded honorary degrees by the University of Bristol.
The divers — John Volanthen, from Bristol, and Rick Stanton, from Coventry — had rescued 12 members of a junior football team and their coach from Thailand’s Tham Luang cave.
Their effort has been described as one of the greatest rescues of all time.
