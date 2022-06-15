The Liberal Democrats have accused the government of "sitting on its hands" and letting a looming national rail strike go ahead – to keep their activists away from a crucial by-election.

In a letter to Grant Shapps Sarah Olney, the party's transport secretary accused ministers of "playing games with people’s lives" to "help save" Boris Johnson.

The Conservatives are facing a crucial by-election test in Tiverton and Honiton after the resignation of Tory MP Neil Parish, who quit after admitting to watching pornography at work.