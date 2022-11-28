Jump to content

Send back all asylum seekers who are modern slavery ‘victims’, Tory MPs tell Rishi Sunak

David Davis says Home Office being ‘overly kindly’ – and ignoring ‘common sense’ solution

Rob Merrick
Deputy Political Editor
,Lizzie Dearden
Monday 28 November 2022 10:38
Suella Braverman under pressure over asylum crises and security concerns

All asylum seekers who have been trafficked or are “victims” of modern slavery would be sent back to the countries they left, under hardline plans put forward by 50 Tory MPs.

The group – led by former cabinet ministers David Davis, Liam Fox and Esther McVey – claims the move would be “a common sense” solution to the crisis of small boats crossing the Channel.

Mr Davis rejected an argument that the Home Office would have adopted the policy already, if it was that “simple” – claiming it is “overly kindly” to asylum seekers.

