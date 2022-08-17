Almost three in four Tory voters want energy firms nationalised during crisis

Almost three in four Tory voters support the idea of taking the energy companies back into public ownership on a temporary basis if they can’t keep control of bills, a new poll has found.

There is also huge support for Sir Keir Starmer’s policy of an energy price cap freeze this winter, with 85 per cent of Tory voters and 90 per cent of Labour voters in favour in the Opinium survey.

While Starmer has ruled out public ownership, despite former Labour prime minister Gordon Brown’s call for temporary nationalisation of the giants if they fail to cut energy bills.