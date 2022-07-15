A Conservative party leadership candidate has said she would "eliminate" human rights law protecting people from torture and inhuman treatment.

Suella Braverman, who has made it into the second round of the contest to replace Boris Johnson, said Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights was tying the government's hands.

She argued that the government's policy of deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda could be found illegal under the protections Britain committed to in 1953, and they would have to go.