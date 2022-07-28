Liz Truss ‘setting anti-discrimination fight back 30 years’ with civil service plan

Liz Truss has been accused of planning to put the fight for racial and gender equality in Whitehall “back 30 years” under a shock plan to axe anti-discrimination roles.

The Tory leadership race favourite is under fire over a civil service shake-up that would also embrace US-style “political appointees” in top roles – undermining effective government, it is claimed.

The 2020 plan, which remains her blueprint the Truss camp says, is designed to sweep away a “liberal groupthink” by scrapping diversity and inclusion teams charged with creating a “modern workplace”.