Tory think tank chief quits over party’s betrayal of millennials

‘The Tory government has failed my generation ... preventing the building blocks of what Conservatives believe make the good life’

Rob Merrick
Deputy Political Editor
Tuesday 22 November 2022 18:19
Autumn Budget: Jeremy Hunt announces UK now in recession

The head of an influential Conservative think tank is quitting, accusing his party of betraying millennials left with little hope of a “good life”.

Ryan Shorthouse, who founded Bright Blue in 2014, said the Tories had “failed my generation” on housing and childcare costs – despite having “12 years to fix these things”.

He pointed to a botched Brexit and Liz Truss’s disastrous mini-Budget as factors behind the return to austerity, which he predicted would put the Conservatives out of power for two terms.

