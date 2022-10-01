Tory MPs ‘may help Labour to bring down’ parts of Chancellor’s budget
Some MPs want to reinstate the 45p top rate of income tax
Tory MPs are reportedly in talks with the Labour Party to defeat certain parts of Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget.
Rebels are apparently in talks with the opposition to make sure that the government’s controversial new measures are brought to a vote in the House of Commons.
Conservative MPs are particularly angry about the plan to abolish the 45p top rate of income tax, LBC and The Times have reported.
