A Conservative police and crime commissioner (PCC) has been banned from driving after being found guilty of five separate motoring offences. Caroline Henry, 52, who was elected to run the police service in Nottinghamshire last year, was banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay a £2,450 fine.
The five separate speeding offences took place within the space of just 12 weeks, including two offences on consecutive days. The Tory commissioner, who whose silver Lexus car has a personalised number plate, told a district judge: “I’m really sorry.”
The offences were committed while she was campaigning to be police and crime commissioner for the area and also while she was in post.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies