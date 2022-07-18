A Conservative police and crime commissioner (PCC) has been banned from driving after being found guilty of five separate motoring offences. Caroline Henry, 52, who was elected to run the police service in Nottinghamshire last year, was banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay a £2,450 fine.

The five separate speeding offences took place within the space of just 12 weeks, including two offences on consecutive days. The Tory commissioner, who whose silver Lexus car has a personalised number plate, told a district judge: “I’m really sorry.”

The offences were committed while she was campaigning to be police and crime commissioner for the area and also while she was in post.