Majority of Tory voters now want Johnson to quit, YouGov poll suggests

The majority of Conservative voters and two thirds of Britons think Boris Johnson should resign as prime minister after a series of high-profile government resignations shook his premiership, a poll has found.

The snap survey published by YouGov on Tuesday night revealed that 54 per cent of Tory voters were in favour of Mr Johnson stepping down, while 33 per cent said he should remain.

The pollster said it was the first time that the number calling for him to leave had been higher those who want him to stay.